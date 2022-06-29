Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 Update: Active Caseload Nears 1 Lakh As India Records 14,506 Fresh Infections

According to Union Health Ministry's data, an increase of 2,902 cases has been recorded in the active Covid -19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

Covid-19 Update: Active Caseload Nears 1 Lakh As India Records 14,506 Fresh Infections
A person being tested for Covid-19 PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 10:28 am

With 14,506 new Covid infections in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of such cases rose to 4,34,33, 345, and that of the active cases to 99,602, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

India recorded 30 deaths due to the coronavirus, and with it the death toll has climbed to 5,25,077, the data updated at 8 am stated. Active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid -19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.56 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 2,902 cases has been recorded in the active Covid -19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.35 per cent, almost equal to the weekly positivity rate, which was recorded at 3.36 per cent, according to the health ministry

Related stories

Covid-19 Update:  India Logs 11,793 Fresh Infections, Active Cases In Country Cross 96,000

Covid-19 Update: Active Cases Rise to 92,576 As India Logs 11,739 Fresh Infections

Covid-19 India Update: Daily Active Cases Cross 17,000 Mark After 4 Months, 13 Fatalities Reported

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,28,08,666, while the overall fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. According to the ministry, 197.46 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid -19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid -19 tally surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021, and 4 crore on January 25 this year.  

The 30 new fatalities were constituted by 12 from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Delhi, three from Goa, two from Bihar, and one each from Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI Input)

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Active Covid Cases India Covid-19 Vaccination Union Health Minsitry Coronavirus ' New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

COVID-19: Delhi Logs 874 Fresh Cases, Four Fatalities

COVID-19: Delhi Logs 874 Fresh Cases, Four Fatalities

India Women Aim Whitewash Vs SL

India Women Aim Whitewash Vs SL