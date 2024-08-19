India Prepares As Global Mpox Cases Rise: Hospitals, Airports Alerted - 10 Points

The government has heightened surveillance at airports and land borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan, following the World Health Organisation's declaration of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Here are the key details:
India Prepares For Mpox Threat | 10 Points
Enhanced Surveillance: The Union Health Ministry has asked all airports as well as authorities at land ports on borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan to remain alert about incoming international passengers reporting Mpox symptoms.
Designated Hospitals: The ministry has identified three Centre-run hospitals—Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge—as nodal centres in the national capital for isolation, management and treatment of any patient with Mpox.
State Governments: All state governments have been asked to identify such designated hospitals under their jurisdiction, news agency PTI reported.
High-Level Meeting: P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the country's preparedness for Mpox amid enhanced surveillance for prompt detection.
Prevention and Treatment: Mishra said protocols for prevention and treatment of the disease should be disseminated on a large scale, stressing the importance of running an awareness campaign among healthcare providers about the signs and symptoms of the disease and the need for timely notification to the surveillance system.
No Reported Cases: There is no reported case of Mpox in the country as of now. As per the current assessment, the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low, PTI reported.
Testing Laboratories: Thirty-two laboratories are currently equipped for Mpox testing, with more laboratories being readied to meet the demand.
Global Situation: An earlier statement from WHO stated that 99,176 cases and 208 deaths had been reported due to Mpox from 116 countries globally since 2022. Mpox cases have been steadily increasing in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
India's Mpox History: Since 2022, thirty Mpox cases have been reported in India. The last case of Mpox was detected in March 2024.
WHO Declaration: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.