Mpox Is Now A Global Public Health Emergency. What Does It Mean?

Earlier this year, however, scientists reported the emergence of a deadlier form of mpox, which can kill up to 10 per cent of infected people. This new variant, known as clade 1b, was first identified in a Congolese mining town. Unlike in the 2022 mpox outbreak, which was caused by a milder clade 2 strain, the new form causes severe symptoms and more lesions on the genitals, making it harder to spot. This means people might infect others without knowing they're infected.