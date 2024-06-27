International

Congo: Fresh Strain Of Mpox Causes Miscarriages, Kills Children | What Do We Know So Far

According to the people privy to the latest development, the latest Mpox outbreak in Congo was 'something different'. Unlike previous outbreaks, this time the virus was being sexually transmitted between heterosexuals. After rigorous testing, it was revealed that the new strain, 'clade Ib', was a mutated variant of the original strain 'clade l'.

AP
Vials of single doses of the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox| Photo: AP
info_icon

What appears to be a new threat to the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo is a newly discovered deadlier-than-ever strain of mpox (earlier known as Monkeypox) which holds the potential to transmit with more ease between people. As per several reports, the this newfound strain has been responsible for several miscarriages and death of many children as well in Congo.

Researchers familiar with the potential of the strain, are already worried about the neighbouring countries getting infected.

Monkeypox Virus Outbreak - null
Explained: How Current Monkeypox Outbreak Is Different, Its Varied Symptoms And Transmission

BY Outlook Web Desk

Mpox: The 2022 global outbreak

Back in 2022, over 110 countries were affected by a global outbreak of the 'clade II' strain of Mpox. Largely, it was transmitted sexually amongst gay and bisexual people. The original 'clade I' strain caused several regular outbreaks in Africa since it was first detected in DR Congo in 1970.

Health Insurance Policy Cover Monkeypox - null
Oral, Nasal Samples Necessary For Monkeypox Diagnosis: ICMR Study On India's First Fatal Case

BY PTI

Mpox: The latest strain

According to the people privy to the latest development, the latest mpox outbreak in Congo was 'something different'. For the first time, it was detected among sex workers in the remote mining Congolese town of Kamituga in September last year. Unlike previous outbreaks, this time the virus was being transmitted via sex between heterosexuals.

After rigorous testing, it was revealed that the new strain, 'clade Ib', was a mutated variant of the original strain 'clade l'. According to the researchers, it is "undoubtedly the most dangerous strain so far".

As per reports, so far, over 1,000 cases of 'clade Ib' have been detected in South Kivu province

Monkeypox Virus Outbreak - null
WHO Plans To Rename Monkeypox Over Stigmatisation Concerns

BY Outlook Web Desk

Mpox new strain: What all it can do?

  • With a significant mortality rate, the virus is capable of killing five percent of adults and ten percent of children who get infected, said the researchers.

  • The characteristic symptom of positive infection is 'horrendous whole body rashes' unlike clade II, which caused lesions normally more limited to the genital area.

  • The strain has already caused several miscarriages and is also capable of leaving long-term effect on fertility.

  • Out of 384 people who died from all mpox strains in DR Congo this year, more than 60 percent were children, according to the World Health Organization.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: JP Nadda Appointed As Leader Of Rajya Sabha; PM Modi Introduces His Council Of Ministers In Upper House
  2. Indian-Origin Activist Among Three Women Charged For Staging Protest In Palestinian's Support In Singapore
  3. NEET-UG Exam 'Paper Leak': Lutan Mukhiya Gang's Role, Burnt Question Papers In Patna House | Probe So Far
  4. Day In Pics: June 27, 2024
  5. ‘Why Did Nehru Accept It?’: BJP Slams Samajwadi Party MP’s Demand To Replace Sengol With Constitution
Entertainment News
  1. Varun Dhawan Gives An Intense Look In His Rugged Avatar In The New Poster Of Atlee's 'Baby John' - Check Post Inside
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Questions Institution Of Marriage After Reuniting With Wife Aaliyah: Love Starts Diminishing
  3. Horizon: An American Saga': Sam Worthington, Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner Charm The Audiences At The Los Angeles Premiere
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Director Nag Ashwin Shares Picture Of His Broken Slipper, Reflects On His Hard Work
  5. Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025: Sonam Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez, Venus Williams, Laetitia Casta, Rosamund Pike And Others Attend Fashion Extravaganza
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Stun Portugal To Seal Last 16 Euro Spot; South Africa Book Place In T20 World Cup Final
  2. RSA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: South Africa Thrash Afghanistan To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  3. IND-W Vs SA-W, One-Off Test Preview: Debutants To Shine As India Women Face South Africa
  4. VEN 1-0 MEX, Copa America 2024: Rondon's Penalty Powers Venezuela Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  5. RSA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: South Africa Overcome History Of Near Misses
World News
  1. In The Searing Heat Of The Gaza Summer, Palestinians Are Surrounded By Sewage And Garbage
  2. Singapore Man Suffers Heart Attack After Winning Rs 33 Crore At Casino
  3. North Korea Says It Tested A New Multiwarhead Missile. South Korea Says It's Covering Up A Failure
  4. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  5. Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video
  2. Lokesh Kanagaraj Dismisses Rumours Of 'Coolie' Being Shelved, Shares Rajinikanth's Look Test Photo
  3. Weather Update: IMD Issues Alerts, Schools Closed As Incessant Rainfall Batters Parts Of K'taka, Kerala; Heavy Showers In Delhi-NCR | Details
  4. Kejriwal In CBI Custody: Bhagavad Gita, Home-Cooked Food Allowed; Can Meet Wife Sunita And Lawyers Everyday
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  6. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  7. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Stun Portugal To Seal Last 16 Euro Spot; South Africa Book Place In T20 World Cup Final
  8. Breaking News LIVE: JP Nadda Appointed As Leader Of Rajya Sabha; PM Modi Introduces His Council Of Ministers In Upper House