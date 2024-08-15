International

WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years

This is also the second time the World Health Organisation has declared a global health emergency for Mpox. Mpox was previously declared as an emergency in 2022.

world health organisation who mpox outbreak
WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years | Photo: AP
info_icon

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has once again declared the monkeypox virus a global health emergency. Following the outbreak in African nations, the UN health agency declared an emergency for Mpox.

MPox Outbreak In Africa

The monkeypox outbreak began in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to the clade l endemic strain. However, a new variant - clade lb - was detected and is known to spread more rapidly through close contact or sexual contact.

From Congo, Mpox cases began to spread to neighbouring countries, such as Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, prompting action from the WHO.

"It's clear that a coordinated international response is essential to stop these outbreaks and save lives," stated WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

A total of 13 countries in Africa have reported Mpox virus cases. Compared to last year, there has been a 160 percent increase in the number of cases in the continent as per the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

With WHO declaring mpox as a publich health emergency, more research into the spread of the virus, vaccination and treatment can be carried out at an accelerated rate.

Further, by declaring Mpox as "public health emergency of international concern" or PHEIC - which is the UN body's highest level of alert - funding for treatment and international public health measures can also be carried out.

