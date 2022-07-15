Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Helping Crisis-hit Sri Lanka: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India is trying its best to provide aid to its neighbor Sri Lanka as it reels under an unprecedented crisis.

undefined
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 8:46 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that India is trying to help Sri Lanka “as appropriately as possible” to deal with the unprecedented crisis that the island nation is facing.

He said that the country has maintained strong and friendly relations with all its neighbors, whether it is Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Maldives, or Bangladesh, and has undertaken various endeavors to keep ties intact. "India is trying to help friend Sri Lanka as appropriately as possible despite having also been affected by Covid-19 and Ukraine crises," he said.

Sri Lanka is going through unprecedented economic and political turmoil, which has plunged the country into a state of chaos. Speaking at the launch of the stealth frigate 'Dunagiri' on river Hooghly, built by defense PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Singh said that India provided medical and other emergency assistance to Nepal, the Maldives, and other countries amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Related stories

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Lucrative Tourism Industry Bears Major Brunt

Sri Lanka Crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe Becomes Interim President

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Briefs MPs On 'Agnipath' Scheme, Some Seek Rollback

Dunagiri is the second of the three stealth frigates that the GRSE is building for the Navy, with the first Himgiri having been launched in December 2020. Praising its eastern neighbor Bangladesh profusely, the defense minister said that the way the country is making progress in all fields; will certainly rise to new heights of advancement in the future.

"India, as a neighbor, is very happy that Bangladesh is making all-around progress and moving fast on the path of development leaving behind religious influence and narrowness and adopting modernization, secularism, and empowerment of women," he maintained. Singh said that Bangladesh's socio-economic development model is an example for many countries in the world.

Without naming Pakistan, he said that a neighbor which is totally attached to religious fanaticism and is itself affected by it, besides poverty, needs to learn a lot from Bangladesh instead of troubling India with its antics. "India has always stood by Bangladesh in health, education, economy, and connectivity and security fields and will be there in future also," he said. 

Tags

National Rajnath Singh COVID-19 Crisis Sri Lanka Crisis Bangladesh Pakistan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies