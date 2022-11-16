India's G-20 Presidency Will Be Inclusive, Ambitious, Action Oriented: PM Narendra Modi

After India on Wednesday received the G-20 presidency from Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented, noting that the country is taking the charge at a time when the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown and rising food and energy prices.

At a brief ceremony, Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over the G-20 presidency to Modi at the conclusion of the two-day G-20 Summit in Bali.

In his remarks at the closing ceremony of the summit, Modi said India will strive to ensure that the G-20 acts as a global "prime mover" to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action over the next one year.

He said, "India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic. At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented."

India will officially assume the G-20 Presidency from December 1.

The next G-20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of state/government is scheduled to be held on September 9-10, 2023 in New Delhi.

Modi said India's presidency of the G-20 is a proud occasion for every Indian and that the country will organise G-20 meetings in different cities and states.

"Our guests will get full experience of India's amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness. We wish that all of you will participate in this unique celebration in India, the 'Mother of Democracy'. Together, we will make the G-20, a catalyst for global change," said Modi.

Modi also listed India's priorities for the G-20.

He said, "Over the next one year, we will strive to ensure that the G-20 acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action. The sense of ownership over natural resources is giving rise to conflict today, and has become the main cause of the plight of the environment. For the safe future of the planet, the sense of trusteeship is the solution."

Modi noted that LiFE that is a 'Lifestyle for Environment' campaign can make a big contribution to this.

"Its purpose is to make sustainable lifestyles a mass movement," said Modi, emphasising that the benefits of development are universal and all-inclusive.

He said, "We have to extend the benefits of development to all human beings with compassion and solidarity. Global development is not possible without women's participation," he said, adding that the G-20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony.

"All these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India's G-20 Chairmanship -- 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'," said Modi.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that India has contributed 'constructively' to drafting of G20 'outcome document'.

Delegations from the member states had differences on how to characterise the Russia-Ukraine war, with Ukraine’s western allies said to be seeking outright condemnation of Moscow.

There were fears earlier that the member states may not agree to a final document. G20 declarations require consensus of all members.

Kwatra said the Indian delegation guided by the prime minister played a “key role” in the successful resolution of differences over the “outcome document.”

He said the “particular global context” was reflected in the consensus documents.

Kwatra said Modi’s observation that this is not an era of war and his advocacy of diplomacy and dialogue helped in reaching a “successful” outcome.

His message helped in consensus building, Kwatra said.

(With PTI inputs)