India ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over Civilian Casualties In Lebanon Amid Escalating Violence

Summary of this article
India said it is “deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon,” calling the situation “very disturbing.”
The MEA reiterated that “the protection of civilians” and adherence to international law and sovereignty must remain paramount.
New Delhi also said its embassy in Lebanon is in close contact with the Indian community to ensure their safety and security.
India on Friday expressed concern over the escalating violence in Lebanon, flagging reports of mounting civilian casualties amid intensified hostilities in the region.
In a statement issued during a regular press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “We are deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon,” as the situation on the ground continues to deteriorate.
India, which contributes troops to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), underscored its long-standing stake in the country’s stability. “As a troop contributing country to the UNIFIL that is invested in Lebanon’s peace and security, the direction of events is very disturbing,” the statement said.
The remarks come amid a sharp escalation in Israeli military strikes in Lebanon, which have reportedly caused significant civilian deaths and injuries. The latest wave of bombardment, among the most intense in the ongoing conflict, has killed more than 300 people, according to reports, and has further strained a fragile ceasefire in the region.
The escalation is linked to Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah, which has been firing into Israel in support of Iran, even as a parallel U.S.-Israel confrontation with Tehran continues to unfold.
Reiterating its consistent position on conflict situations, New Delhi said the primacy of civilian protection and adherence to international norms. “India has always emphasised the protection of civilians as the foremost priority. Observing international law, and respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential,” the MEA said.
The government also addressed concerns regarding the safety of Indian nationals in Lebanon. “Our Embassy in Lebanon remains in close touch with the Indian community for its safety and security,” the MEA said, indicating that authorities are monitoring the situation closely.
The escalation in Lebanon comes against the backdrop of wider regional tensions involving Israel, Iran, and allied groups, raising fears of further spillover. International actors have called for de-escalation, even as sporadic hostilities continue to threaten civilian lives and infrastructure.