IMD Issues ‘Flash Flood’, ‘Orange’ Alerts For These States | Details

As Monsoon has gripped the entire nation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “high flash flood alert” and “orange alert” for some states in the coming days.
In its latest weather update, IMD has issued “high flash flood alert” for the northeastern states of the country, including Arunachal Pradesh.
The MeT Department has also issued an ‘orange rain alert’ for parts of Himachal Pradesh for July 1 and 2.
“Surface runoff/Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours,” IMD has said.
There has been heavy downpour in the country’s northern states with the IMD predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four to five days.
IMD’s weather prediction for the upcoming days:
As per IMD widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected over Northwest, Central, and East India for the next five days.
IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and East Rajasthan from Sunday to July 4; over West Rajasthan on July 2 and 3; and in Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand on Sunday. Bihar will experience this from Sunday to July 2.
According to the weather agency, isolated very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Uttarakhand from Sunday to July 4.
The MeT Department has also predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next five days.
IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka from Sunday to July 1. Heavy rainfall is also expected in the Gujarat Region, Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra from Sunday to July 4.