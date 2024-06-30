Delhi Rain Fury: Death Toll Rises To 11 As IMD Predicts More Downpour

Delhi rain fury has left six more people including four children dead as the India Meteorological Department(IMD) issued an “orange alert” for the national capital on Sunday. With the latest six rain-related deaths in the national capital, the death toll has risen to 11 in the first two days since the Monsoon arrived, according to news agency PTI.
In separate incidents in Delhi, an elderly man, a youth and four children lost their lives as a result of drowning caused by the rain fury. The torrential rains have brought city to a standstill.
IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for Delhi-NCR: IMD has issued an “orange alert” for Delhi-NCR following which the region is expected to experience heavy rain on Sunday.
The national capital Delhi and its adjoining as per IMD are expected to witness heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
“Generally cloudy sky. Moderate to heavy rain/thunderstorm. accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph),” the MeT Department said.
The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius.
According to the latest weather bulletin from the regional met centre, the ‘orange alert’ for heavy rain is expected to persist until July 3 in the national capital.
From July 3 to 5, the weather agency predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Rain situation in Delhi-NCR: The parts of Delhi experienced rainfall on Saturday morning, with areas like Rohini and Burari receiving showers. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.
On Friday, the first day of heavy rain this season, the capital received approximately one-third of its total Monsoon rainfall.
The rain fury has also led to waterlogging in many parts of the city, including the Pragati Maidan tunnel, which remained closed on Saturday.