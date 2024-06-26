National

Rain Likely To Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi As Southwest Monsoon Advances Across Country: IMD

IMD (India Meteorological Department) has said there is a possibility of rain along with thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi and adjoining areas from June 26 to 28.

PTI
People walking amid rain in Delhi.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the national capital—Delhi and its adjoining areas are likely to witness rainfall in the coming days.

IMD said rainfall is expected in Delhi owing to advancing Southwest Monsoon across peninsular India.

Monsoon Advances | - File Image
Monsoon Advances In Most Parts Of North Bengal, Forecast For Heavy Rain

BY PTI

The MeT department also said The heatwave conditions are likely to continue in pockets of Jammu, western Rajasthan and Punjab on June 26. A subsequent decline in the hot weather conditions is expected thereafter.

IMD said there is a possibility of rain along with thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi and adjoining areas from June 26 to 28.

Representational Image | - PTI
Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Red Alert In Place For Tuesday; Relief Likely From June 19 | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

The MeT Department also said the western part of the country is also expected to witness 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall over the weekend with the swift advancement of the Southwest Monsoon.

As per the IMD, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to make headway into additional regions of the North Arabian Sea, bringing rainfall to several areas in central Maharashtra, Goa, Konkan, and Karnataka from June 26.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Uttarakhand on June 28 and 29, IMD said.

The Southwest Monsoon also reached Rajasthan on Tuesday, IMD added.

IMD also said Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, South Interior Karnataka, and Coastal Karnataka are also likely to experience a wet spell from June 25 to June 26.

While as Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Gujarat will also see increased metrological activity in the coming days, it added.

IMD said the Southwest Monsoon will further advance into parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and other areas in the upcoming three to four days.

In northeastern India, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected over parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from June 26 to June 29.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Nagaland at the same time, it said.

