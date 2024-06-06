'I'm Here, Spare The Goat': TN BJP Chief Annamalai Tells DMK Over Viral Video Of 'Symbolic Beheading'

The Tamil Nadu unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed reacted sharply to a controversial graphic video involving its chief, K Annamalai, who lost from the Coimabatore seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024.
A video went viral in which some men were purportedly seen slaying a goat, around whose neck a photo of the party's state president K Annamalai is tied.
The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on Thursday responded strongly and demanded action over the video. It was immediately not known where the purported incident happened or who had posted it, neither could the veracity of the be ascertained immediately.
'I'm Here, Spare The Goat': Annamalai
Responding to the video, Annamalai said if the "DMK" workers were angry against him, they could as well come at him. "If the DMK workers are so angry with me, I am here in Coimbatore... The innocent goat could have been spared," news agency PTI quoted Annamalai as saying.
Tamil Nadu BJP Vice-President and Party Spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy uploaded the video on his social media platform X and said it exposes the "lowest level of politics that the opposition political parties can stoop".
"Killing a goat in the middle of the road and shouting against @annamalai_k and celebrating his (LS polls) defeat clearly shows that the political parties are afraid of the growth of @BJP4India in Tamil Nadu, and exposes the lowest level of politics that the opposition political parties can stoop (to)," he said.
"Further, it can be heard on the video that small children were made to shout slogans against @annamalai_k. Instigating hate and anger in children is highly condemnable and exposes the opposition's silly, filthy politics. We expect strict action and arrest of these criminals," Thirupathy added.
In the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK-led bloc won all 39 seats in the state as well as the lone neighbouring Puducherry segment. Annamalai, who led the BJP-led alliance in Tamil Nadu in a spirited fight, lost out to DMK's Ganapathy P Rajkumar in Coimbatore.
"It’s been over 2 hours I posted about this barbarism directed against... Nor has a single “Saviour of Constitution” nor a single Pseudo Liberal condemned it nor has any legal action been initiated It shows that INDI alliance patronises this… so you won a few seats and you are down to showing your jaahil street behaviour… Ham Bhi Dekhenge.. zaroor dekhenge..," BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla said.