Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: Early Trends Shortly

Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha constituencies is taking place on today along with the seats of the rest of the states that went to polls in the seven-phased general elections 2024.

Coimbatore and all segments of Tamil Nadu are among the Lok Sabha seats in focus as counting of votes takes place.

The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is underway. - PTI
BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE | Key Seats

Early trends shortly

Coimbatore Lok Sabha Election Result:

Chennai Lok Sabha Election Result:

Here's all you need to know about Tamil Nadu and Coimbatore Lok Sabha seats:

Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency

Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by CPI(M)'s Natarajan PR.

Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency is in the state of Tamil Nadu. It is made up of six assembly constituency segments.

Voting for Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency took place on April 19, the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, BJP fielded K. Annamalai, the DMK named Ganapathi P. Rajkumar and AIADMK fielded Singai G. Ramachandran for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2019, Natarajan PR defeated the runner up candidate- CP Radhakrishnan of the BJP by- 1,76,918 votes.

Lok Sabha elections or general elections 2024 in India took place in seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is taking place on Tuesday, June 4.

Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency

Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency is currently represented by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party's Thamizhachi Thangapandian.

Chennai South Parliamentary constituency is made up of six assembly constituency segments.

Voting for Chennai South Parliamentary constituency took place on April 19, the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the DMK again fielded Thamizhachi Thangapandian, while the BJP fielded Tamilisai Soundararajan and AIADMK named J Jayavardhan for the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2019, Thamizhachi Thangapandian defeated the runner up candidate- Dr J Jayavardhan of AIADMK by- 2,61,088 votes.


Chennai Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Chennai Central Lok Sabha Constituency is currently represented by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Dayanidhi Maran.

Chennai Central Parliamentary is made up of six assembly constituency segments.

Voting for Chennai Central Parliamentary constituency took place on April 19, the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the DMK again fielded Dayanidhi Maran, while the BJP put out Vinoj P. Selvam and DMDK named Parthasarathy for the Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2019, Dayanidhi Maran defeated the runner up candidate- Sam Paul S R of PMK party by- 3,00,337 votes.

Chennai North Lok Sabha Constituency

Chennai North Lok Sabha Constituency is currently represented by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party's Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswamy.

Chennai North Parliamentary is made up of six assembly constituency segments.

Voting for Chennai North Parliamentary constituency took place on April 19, the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the DMK again fielded Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, while the AIADMK fielded R. Manohar whereas the BJP named RC Paul Kanagaraj for the Chennai North Lok Sabha constitiency.

In 2019, party's Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswamy defeated the runner up candidate- Alagaapuram R Mohanra of the DMK by- 4,59,958 votes.

