‘If PM Modi Could Stop Ukraine War, He Should Take Similar Steps In Bangladesh’: Uddhav Thackeray

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said PM Narendra Modi could stop the war in Ukraine, he could certainly do so in India's neighbouring country.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over to atrocities against Hindus in violence-hit Bangladesh.

In a presser, Thackeray said the prime minister could stop the war in Ukraine, he could certainly do so in India's neighbouring country.

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

"If Prime Minister Modi could stop the war in Ukraine, he should also take similar steps in Bangladesh and save the Hindus there," he said.

He added, "If he can stop the war between Ukraine and Russia, then tell Papa to stop this war, too. Papa, atrocities are being done against Hindus in Bangladesh, please do justice to them."

BY Danita Yadav

Thackeray made the statement in a dig at the government alluding to the BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign advertisement.

Reacting to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina from Bangladesh, Uddhav Thackeray raised apprehensions that a similar situation could develop in India.

"Do you think that a similar situation should develop in India?" he said.

"There is only one message ... The people are supreme and no politician should test their patience. If you do, then what a people's court can do was seen in Bangladesh. People's court is supreme. The people's court has given a ruling in Bangladesh," he added.

He said the protesters in Bangladesh were called “Razakers”. Similarly, he claimed the protesting farmers in India were called terrorists.

"The farmers who had come to the national capital to protest were called terrorists. This situation in Bangladesh is a warning for everyone. Nobody should think they are above god. We are all humans," he said.

Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday and fled Dhaka on a military aircraft. She landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon base. She is currently in a safe house in India and is exploring moving to Europe.

