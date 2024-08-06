45 Minutes And A Dramatic Exit: Sheikh Hasina's Last Moments As Bangladesh Prime Minister

In the past month, Bangladesh has been grappling with violence and nationwide unrest. What started as peaceful protests for quota reform soon turned into a national movement triggering the ousting of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister.
Days after the student protests in Bangladesh tapered off, anti-government flared up again on Sunday as thousands of Bangladeshis called for PM Hasina's resignation.
Hasina, who has been prime minister since 2009, was cornered and ultimately left with no option but to resign, despite her wanting to stay on in the role.
As the crisis in Bangladesh continues, here's a look at Sheikh Hasina's last moments as the prime minister.
Uncovering the final hours of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister, Dhaka-based newspaper Prothom Alo stated that the Awami League chief did not wish to resign and tried her best to stay on as the leader of the nation.
However, as protestors closed in on Ganabhaban (the official residence of the prime minister), police and Army officials feared for Sheikh Hasina's safety and urged her to leave the country.
During a morning meeting with security chiefs, advisors reportedly tried to convince the five-time PM to transfer the power to the Army. However, the 76-year-old leader refused and called on strengthening the curfew across the nation.
A rapid change in the situation prompted Army officials and members of Sheikh Hasina's family to ask her to leave the country over fears for her safety.
As per Prothom Alo, the security chiefs tried to explain that adding more force amid the unrest would not be an answer. However, the veteran PM did not budge and remained adamant in her demand to contain the protests.
Officers made an urgent appeal to Sheikh Rehana to get the PM to step down and when that failed, Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy stepped in.
Speaking to NDTV, Joy revealed that the family was concerned for her life and urged her to leave, despite her wanting otherwise.
"She wanted to stay, she did not want to leave the country at all. But we kept insisting that it wasn't safe for her. We were concerned for her physical safety first; so we persuaded her to leave," Joy told NDTV
"It's very disheartening for her because it was her dream to turn Bangladesh into a developed country and she worked so hard for it over the last 15 years, keeping it safe from militants and as well as from terrorism and in spite of all of that this vocal minority, the opposition, the militants have now seized power," he added further.
After convincing her to step down, Sheikh Hasina was given 45 minutes to pack up and leave Ganabhaban.
Army officials revealed that Hasina wanted to record a message announcing her resignation but was not allowed to do so due to the pressing situation.
Sheikh Hasina and her sister Rehana were evacuated from Ganabhaban. After a short stop at Bangabhaban, the President's official residence, Hasina completed the formalities and fled to India.
With unrest expected to continue, the Bangladesh Army is expected to announce the interim government soon. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will stay on in India for the next couple of days as she awaits asylum from the UK.