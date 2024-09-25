National

'I Take My Words Back': Kangana Ranaut After Backlash Over Farm Laws Remark; BJP Says She Is 'Not Authorised'

The controversy stemmed from an interview with the media on Tuesday when BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, 'I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. The farmers should themselves demand it.'

Actor-Politician Kangana Ranaut
Actor-Politician Kangana Ranaut Photo: PTI
In a fresh controversy, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut once again faced massive backlash over her remarks suggesting the reimplementation of the three farm reform laws repealed by the Centre after massive protests by the farmers. However, after facing sharp criticism from the BJP, Ranaut issued a public apology.

The controversy stemmed from an interview with the media on Tuesday when Ranaut said, "I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. The farmers should themselves demand it."

Newly-elected Mandi MP and actor Kangana Ranaut | - PTI
'Take Up Yoga Or Meditation, Else...': Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut Reacts To People Supporting CISF Constable Who Slapped Her

BY Outlook Web Desk

Further arguing in favor of the three contentious laws, the BJP MP from Himachal's Mandi argued that they were beneficial for the farmers. "Farmers are a pillar of strength in the nation's development. I want to appeal to them to demand the laws back for their own good," she said.

Actor Kangana Ranaut as former prime minister Indira Gandhi in a still from the upcoming film 'Emergency'. - PTI
'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

'Her personal statement': BJP distances itself

Responding to Kangana's remark, the BJP on Tuesday said that Ranaut was “not authorised” to make such remarks on the party's behalf.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in a video message mentioned that the comments wre Ranaut's "personal statement" snd they clearly don't represent the party's stand on the farm bills.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut | - PTI
'Such Things Happen In Islamic Republics': Kangana Ranaut's Remark On Bangladesh Quota Protests

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kangana's apology after backlash

After facing huge criticism, the BJP MP in a public apology stated, "My remark has disappointed several people.I need to remind myself that I am no longer just an actor, I am a politician too, and my opinions should not be personal, but a reflection of the party."

Besides emphasizing the collective responsibility of all party members to respect the Centre's decision to repeal the laws, Ranaut further added, "If I have disappointed anyone with my views and words, I am sorry for that. I take my words back."

Kangana Ranaut and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath - null
Kangana Ranaut’s 'Golgappa' Jibe At Shankaracharya Over 'Traitor' Remark

BY Outlook Web Desk

This was not the first time when the renowned actor's remark made the BJP distance itself from the Mandi MP. The latest incident was amid the anti-government protests in the neighbouring Bangladesh when Ranaut claimed that the farmer protests were a build up to a "Bangladesh-like situation in India".

