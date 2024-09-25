'I Take My Words Back': Kangana Ranaut After Backlash Over Farm Laws Remark; BJP Says She Is 'Not Authorised'

In a fresh controversy, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut once again faced massive backlash over her remarks suggesting the reimplementation of the three farm reform laws repealed by the Centre after massive protests by the farmers. However, after facing sharp criticism from the BJP, Ranaut issued a public apology.
The controversy stemmed from an interview with the media on Tuesday when Ranaut said, "I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. The farmers should themselves demand it."
Further arguing in favor of the three contentious laws, the BJP MP from Himachal's Mandi argued that they were beneficial for the farmers. "Farmers are a pillar of strength in the nation's development. I want to appeal to them to demand the laws back for their own good," she said.
'Her personal statement': BJP distances itself
Responding to Kangana's remark, the BJP on Tuesday said that Ranaut was “not authorised” to make such remarks on the party's behalf.
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in a video message mentioned that the comments wre Ranaut's "personal statement" snd they clearly don't represent the party's stand on the farm bills.
Kangana's apology after backlash
After facing huge criticism, the BJP MP in a public apology stated, "My remark has disappointed several people.I need to remind myself that I am no longer just an actor, I am a politician too, and my opinions should not be personal, but a reflection of the party."
Besides emphasizing the collective responsibility of all party members to respect the Centre's decision to repeal the laws, Ranaut further added, "If I have disappointed anyone with my views and words, I am sorry for that. I take my words back."
This was not the first time when the renowned actor's remark made the BJP distance itself from the Mandi MP. The latest incident was amid the anti-government protests in the neighbouring Bangladesh when Ranaut claimed that the farmer protests were a build up to a "Bangladesh-like situation in India".