'Such Things Happen In Islamic Republics': Kangana Ranaut's Remark On Bangladesh Quota Protests

Amid the widespread protest over the 'Muktijoddha Quota' in neighbouring Bangladesh killing hundreds of civilians and policemen, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday claimed the intense developments in Bangladesh characterised all Islamic republics, where there are always attempts to "annihilate" other religions.
The newly elected BJP MP's remarks came when she was asked by reporters to comment on the situation in the neighbouring country, a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh prime minister and fled to India.
Bangladesh protests: What did Kangana Ranaut say?
Taking it to X, the BJP MP from Himachal's Mandi said, "Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat but all those who live in India and keep asking why Hindu Rashtra? Why Ram Rajya? Well it is evident why!!! No one is safe in Muslim countries not even Muslims themselves. Unfortunate whatever is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Britain. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya. Jai Shri Ram."
Further explaining, Ranaut said, in Islamic republics there is always an attempt to “finish off” the "other religion", and when that happens, she added, there are fights between Shias and Sunnis. The MP from Mandi said there is a lesson there that the “lamp of Sanatan” should burn bright and its flag must fly high.
"We should be vigilant about those who are misguiding the country and want to sell the nation to international forces, and also those who are voting for them," Ranaut said.
"We should be proud that the flag of Sanatan has been flying in the country since ancient times and the world is watching the glory of democracy,” she said, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ranaut remarks on Bangladesh appeared to refer to reports of mob attacks on Hindu temples, as violence continued there even after Hasina was forced to quit following protests that began with anti-reservation demonstrations by student groups.