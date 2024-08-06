'Such Things Happen In Islamic Republics': Kangana Ranaut's Remark On Bangladesh Quota Protests

Bangladesh protests: What did Kangana Ranaut say?

Taking it to X, the BJP MP from Himachal's Mandi said, "Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat but all those who live in India and keep asking why Hindu Rashtra? Why Ram Rajya? Well it is evident why!!! No one is safe in Muslim countries not even Muslims themselves. Unfortunate whatever is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Britain. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya. Jai Shri Ram."