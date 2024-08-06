'Sheikh Hasina Requested...': EAM Jaishankar Addresses Parliament On Bangladesh Unrest

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday addressed the Parliament speaking on the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh where he mentioned that ex-PM Sheikh Hasina made a request for refuge in India at a short notice on Monday.
Further elaborating on the situation he said, “On August 5, demonstrators converged in Dhaka and PM Hasina apparently made decision to resign after meeting with security officials."
He continued saying, "At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi."
Jaishankar also expressed concern about violence and instability in Bangladesh on behalf of all across the political spectrum.
Jaishankar also noted that the Indian government is in continuous touch with Indian community in Bangladesh through diplomatic missions.
He added, "Estimated 19,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh, including 9,000 students returned back to India in July."
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday and then fled the country, she landed at the Hindon airbase in India's Uttar Pradesh yesterday evening.
Hasina was then moved to a highly secured, unspecified location. She planned to travel to London from India.
However, she is now considering other options. The British government indicated she might not get legal protection in the UK. As a result, she is unlikely to leave India for the next couple of days.