'Take Up Yoga Or Meditation, Else...': Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut Reacts To People Supporting CISF Constable Who Slapped Her

Amid the ongoing row over newly-elected Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut allegedly getting slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at Chandigarh airport, the renowned actor slammed those who are taking sides of the accused CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur.
Taking to microblogging site X on Saturday, the BJP leader sent a message for those who defended the CISF constable after she 'touched her body without permission'.
What did Kangana say?
"Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminal's strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land", Kangana tweeted.
She further wrote, “Remember if you are ok with breaking into someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies, I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself”, the BJP leader further added.
What exactly happened?
As per media reports, the slap incident occurred on June 6 when Ranaut was on her way to board a flight to Delhi to attend the NDA meeting. According to a widely circulated video on social media, the Mandi MP can be seen escorted to the security checkpoint where the incident occurred.
According to the accused CISF constable, her act was triggered by an old statement from Ms Ranaut concerning the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's farm laws. On Friday, Kaur was suspended and arrested.