National

'Take Up Yoga Or Meditation, Else...': Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut Reacts To People Supporting CISF Constable Who Slapped Her

Taking to microblogging site X on Saturday, BJP leader and actor Kangana Ranaut sent a message today for those who defended the CISF constable after she 'touched her body without permission'. The slap incident occurred on June 6 when Ranaut was on her way to board a flight to Delhi to attend the NDA meeting.

PTI
Newly-elected Mandi MP and actor Kangana Ranaut | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the ongoing row over newly-elected Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut allegedly getting slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at Chandigarh airport, the renowned actor slammed those who are taking sides of the accused CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur.

Taking to microblogging site X on Saturday, the BJP leader sent a message for those who defended the CISF constable after she 'touched her body without permission'. 

Shabana Azmi, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher - X
Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Shekhar Suman Address Kangana Ranaut Airport Slap Incident, Condemn The Row

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

What did Kangana say?

"Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminal's strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land", Kangana tweeted.

She further wrote, “Remember if you are ok with breaking into someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies, I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself”, the BJP leader further added.

The CISF constable was allegedly assaulted Kangana while frisking her at the airport before she boarded her flight. - X
Kangana Slapped: 'She Said Farmers Protesting For Rs100', Says CISF Officer After Slapping BJP MP | WATCH

BY Outlook Web Desk

What exactly happened?

As per media reports, the slap incident occurred on June 6 when Ranaut was on her way to board a flight to Delhi to attend the NDA meeting. According to a widely circulated video on social media, the Mandi MP can be seen escorted to the security checkpoint where the incident occurred.

According to the accused CISF constable, her act was triggered by an old statement from Ms Ranaut concerning the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's farm laws. On Friday, Kaur was suspended and arrested.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AAP Demands SC-Monitored SIT Probe Into NEET 'Irregularities'
  2. End Of 'Negative' Politics: Akhilesh Yadav On LS Poll Results
  3. NEET Controversy: Aspiring Doctors Protest For 'Justice', Question NTA's Reasons For Grace Marks | Details
  4. Water Crisis: AAP Minister Alleges Haryana Is 'Blocking Delhi's Share'
  5. Several Trains Cancelled For Infrastructure Upgrade Work At Sealdah Station, Passengers Face Hardship
Entertainment News
  1. Sidharth Malhotra Posts Golden Hour Selfie, Asks If His 'Game Is On Point'
  2. Gauahar Khan Offers A Peek Into Mussoorie Holiday, Says She's In Love With The Hills
  3. Kabir Khan Opens Up On Why He Cast Kartik Aaryan As 'Chandu Champion'
  4. Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor (Male) For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' At Movified Screen Awards
  5. Jodie Turner-Smith Says Motherhood Helped Her Realise 'How Powerful' She Is
Sports News
  1. BAN Vs SL, T20 WC: 'Batters Know They Didn't Bat Well But Nothing To Worry', Says Skipper Shanto
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 18 Preview: Windies Shake Off Batting
  3. Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024: Ronaldo Experience Key For 2016 Champions - Roberto Martinez
  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: Rohit Shrugs Off Injury To Train Hard On Uneven Tracks With Kohli, Surya
  5. Oman Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 20 Preview: Scots Eye Top Spot In Group B
World News
  1. Los Angeles Police Arrest 71-Year-Old Man For Stealing Over 2,800 Expensive LEGO Sets
  2. What Is Happening In Sudan?
  3. US: 1 Killed, 4 Wounded In Shooting Near Los Angeles College, Say Police
  4. Biden’s Push To End The Gaza War
  5. Apollo 8 Astronaut William Anders Who Captured ‘Earthrise’ Dies In Plane Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: CWC Urges Rahul Gandhi To Become LoP In Lok Sabha; Seychelles VP Arrives For Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony