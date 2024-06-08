Art & Entertainment

Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Shekhar Suman Address Kangana Ranaut Airport Slap Incident, Condemn The Row

Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman have reacted to Kangana Ranaut getting slapped at the Chandigarh airport. They have condemned the incident.

Shabana Azmi, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher Photo: X
Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines when she was slapped by a CISF personnel while she was going through the security check at the Chandigarh airport. The woman constable took that step because she was seemingly upset with the actor’s stance on the farmer protests. Reports reveal that she has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her. Furthermore, an inquiry has also been launched. After this row, several Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the incident.

Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter), Shabana Azmi condemned the incident. She wrote, “I have no love lost for Kangana Ranaut. But I can't find myself joining this chorus of celebrating ‘the slap’. If security personnel start taking the law into their hands, none of us can be safe.”

Anupam Kher also called out the CISF constable and demanded that the row should be ‘legally invested.’ Speaking to the paparazzi, the actor said, “Mujhe bara afsos hua. Ek mahila ke saath ek mahila ke dwaara jo apne position ka fayda uthakar iss tarah ki harqat ki, bilkul galat hai. Iski kanooni karwaayi honi chahiye. Unka koi bhi rosh hai, main yeh nahi keh raha hoon ke inka rosh nahi ho sakta jisne aisa kiya, but yeh apne audhe ka ya position ka fayeda uthakar nahi karna chahiye (I deeply regret it. The way a woman slapped another woman by taking advantage of her position, it’s wrong. This should be legally investigated. She can have grievances, but it shouldn't be done by taking advantage of their power)."

Additionally, Shekhar Suman also reacted to the incident and expressed his disapproval. Speaking to the media, he said, “Woh galat hai, woh toh bohut galat hai. Bohut hi durbhagyepurn hai. Aisa kisi ke saath nahi hona chahiye (It was very wrong. It was unfortunate. This shouldn't happen with anyone). No one has the right to do this. This is illegal what she has done. She should get punished for this. I understand that she might have some anger or protest in her mind but the way it was expressed was very wrong. It could also have been said in a decent manner...You can't raise your hand on anyone like this.” While Ranaut’s ex-boyfriend and Suman’s son, Adhyayan, did not comment on the issue, he was seen nodding in unison with his father.

Amidst this row, the actor was seen flaunting her MP identity card on her social media. Ranaut won the elections by a margin of 74,000 votes in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut campaigns in Mandi - | Photo: PTI
BY Outlook Web Desk

