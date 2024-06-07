Vishal Dadlani Says He Will Ensure A Job For CISF Woman Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut: Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut was reportedly slapped by CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport. Post the incident, the actor-turned-politician shared a statement assuring her safety.
While most celebrities from Bollywood have kept mum on the entire fiasco, music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani has now commented on the incident, and even offered support to the CISF personnel involved. In his Instagram Stories, Vishal shared a video report and captioned it, “I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this @official_cisf personnel’s anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan.”
For those caught unaware, the CISF constable, who slapped Kangana, was identified as Kulwinder Kaur. She was later detained and subsequently suspended after Kangana Ranaut registered a complaint with CISF officials on reaching New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi airport.
Vishal Dadlani shared another series of Instagram Stories after Kaur’s suspension, and wrote, “Those on Kangana’s side, if she had said your Mother is ‘available in 100 Rupees’ what would you do?” He wrote in another story that if Ms. Kaur is removed from duty, he will ensure she is gainfully employed.
Meanwhile, after the incident, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to lash out at the Hindi film industry regarding its silence on the incident. She wrote, “All eyes on Rafah Gang this can happen to you or your children as well…When you celebrate a terror attack on someone be ready for the day it comes back to you as well.” She earlier had said in a statement that she is safe, and perfectly fine. I am safe but my concern is, how do we handle terror in Punjab?” she questioned.