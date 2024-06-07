Vishal Dadlani Says He Will Ensure A Job For CISF Woman Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut: Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'

Meanwhile, after the incident, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to lash out at the Hindi film industry regarding its silence on the incident. She wrote, “All eyes on Rafah Gang this can happen to you or your children as well…When you celebrate a terror attack on someone be ready for the day it comes back to you as well.” She earlier had said in a statement that she is safe, and perfectly fine. I am safe but my concern is, how do we handle terror in Punjab?” she questioned.