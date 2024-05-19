Akshay Kumar, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana And Suniel Shetty Urge Mumbaikars To Vote On Monday

Akshay, who will be next seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle', said: "May 20 offers an opportunity to Mumbaikars that comes only once in five years - an opportunity to exercise your right to vote and choose your Lok Sabha MP. Don't miss it, because each vote matters. Enjoy your Sunday and do your duty for the country on Monday, just like the Mumbai police, who will ensure with their presence at all polling booths that voters don't face any problems."