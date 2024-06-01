Kangana Ranaut Casts Her Vote, Urges All To Take Part In Festival Of Democracy

The actress urged everyone to take part in the "festival of democracy" and "exercise" their right to vote. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared two pic m,,,,,tures. In the first image, she is seen casting her vote, and in the second, she is flaunting her inked finger at the cameras. After casting her vote, Kangana was heard saying: "I have cast my vote right now. I want to appeal to the people to take part in the festival of democracy and exercise their right to vote.”