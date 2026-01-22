'I Still Question The Govt, But Now In A More Satirical Tone: Rakesh Roshan Kiro

I was alarmed and rushed back home with the newspaper in my hands. My friend was right that we were in the headlines. As I read the report, my anxiety kept rising. It said that on July 26, 2018, the officer-in-charge of Khunti police station had registered a sedition case against 20 of us, allegedly because we had posted in support of the ongoing Pathalgadi movement in Khunti on Facebook. As I finished reading the entire news piece, I felt numb. However, somehow, I pulled myself together and made the first decision that my family must not find out about this, at any cost.