I have been in favour of doves in West Asia or other conflicts: Tharoor

"And I'm sorry to say, I do agree that when when women are half the population that they get only 9.8 per cent of the seats, is not fair. But again, those who made these decisions, and I'm not one of them, I'm not part of the selection process for candidates. But all I can say is that those who've done that must have taken all factors into account. And they claim that ultimately they were guided by winnability and that's a principal thing," Tharoor said.