NBA 2026 Conference Semifinals: Minnesota Timberwolves Edge San Antonio Spurs 104–102 In Game 1
Minnesota Timberwolves defeated San Antonio Spurs 104–102 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, edging a thriller on the road despite Victor Wembanyama’s record 12 blocks and De’Aaron Fox’s late push. Anthony Edwards made a decisive return from a knee bone bruise off the bench, scoring 18 points in limited minutes and closing the game with a strong late burst, while Minnesota’s defense held firm in the final moments as Julian Champagnie missed a potential game-winning three at the buzzer.
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