National

Himachal Police Register FIR For 'Baseless' Post About Priyanka Gandhi’s Daughter

The case was lodged on a complaint filed by Congress member Pramod Gupta who alleged that Verma has tweeted a misleading, false and baseless post against Miraya Vadra.

Himachal Police registers a case against a person for a misleading post about the property of Miraya Vadra
info_icon

The Himachal Pradesh Police has registered a case against a person for a "misleading and baseless" post about the property of Miraya Vadra, the daughter of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

A case under sections 153 (provocation for riots), 469 (forgery), 500 (defamation) and 505 (inciting a community or persons for offence against any other community) of IPC was registered on Monday against one Anoop Verma at Shimla East police station, police said on Tuesday.

The case was lodged on a complaint filed by Congress member Pramod Gupta who alleged that Verma has tweeted a misleading, false and baseless post against Miraya Vadra.

A senior officer, requesting anonymity, confirmed that a case in this regard has been registered.

As per the complaint, the post said that Miraya Vadra has wealth worth Rs 3,000 crore whereas the source of this wealth is that she is the daughter of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and granddaughter of Sonia Gandhi.

In his complaint, Gupta said that the false and baseless tweet was posted during the parliamentary elections so that it can adversely affect the credibility of the Congress and create a feeling of hatred towards the party in the mind of people.

The false post has hurt the reputation of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and created anger among the Congress workers of Himachal Pradesh and general public due to which public peace could be disturbed, the complaint said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Blocks Over 1,000 Skype IDs Engaged In Online Blackmail, Extortion
  2. Take Guidance From Gita's Teachings: Dhankhar
  3. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam To May 29 Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  4. Woman Strangles 8-Yr-Old Son To Death In Gurugram, Arrested
  5. Avoid Tea, Coffee Before And After Meals, Says ICMR | Know Why
Entertainment News
  1. Actors Who Aced The Quirky Black Suit Look
  2. Will Smith To Star In Stefano Sollima's Directorial Venture 'Sugar Bandits'
  3. 5 Actors Who Stay Connected To Their Ground Reality Through Farming
  4. Amazon Prime Video Renews 'The Boys' For Season Five
  5. ‘Kalvan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: GV Prakash Kumar's Genuine Effort Gets Overshadowed By A Mediocre Script
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: Tottenham 0-2 Man City; Defending Champs On Top Ahead Of EPL Final Day
  2. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  3. Sports News Highlights: Pakistan Win Ireland Series 2-1; Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24
  4. Philadelphia Vs New York City, MLS: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Manager Comments
  5. Man City, Girona's Abu Dhabi Owners Given Options to Meet UEFA Champions League Entry Rules
World News
  1. Why Celebrities At MET Gala Are Facing The Brunt Amid Israel’s War On Gaza
  2. As Palestine Remembers 76th Year Of The 'Nakba', Death Toll in Gaza Continues To Surge With No End in Sight
  3. The Simpsons Fans Shocked By Mr. Burns' Voice In The New Season: 'Genuinely Awful!'
  4. Plan Your Disney-Inspired Adventure: Check Out These Real Places Behind Your Favorite Movies
  5. Orcas vs. Sailors: Yatch Sinks In Strait Of Gibraltar, Mysterious Attacks Leave Experts Baffled
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election Highlights | May 14: 'Will Curb Naxalism, Terrorism In 3rd Term: PM Modi At Jharkhand's Giridih; 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit Shah In Bengal
  7. Sports News Highlights: Pakistan Win Ireland Series 2-1; Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival