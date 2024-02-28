National

Himachal Assembly Adjourned Sine Die After Passing Budget

The Budget was passed in the absence of BJP members as 15 of them were suspended and the remaining ten staged a walk out in protest.

February 28, 2024

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | Photo: PTI
Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned sine die after the passing of budget for 2024-25 and related Appropriation Bill authorising the government to spend Rs 6,24,21.73 crore from the consolidated fund.

L: Himachal Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh who resigned from cabinet on Wednesday | R: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu with RS poll candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi - X/@VikramadityaINC | PTI
Himachal Political Crisis: Sukhu Says Won't Resign, Vikramaditya Withdraws Resignation; BJP MLAs Expelled From Assembly

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Vidhan Sabha was adjourned a day ahead of schedule as political scenario changed dramatically after defeat of Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday and announcement of resignation by Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh from Sukhu cabinet.

The budget was presented on February 17, 2024 by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio.

Discussions on the budget were held for four days from February 19 to 22.

