Himachal Political Crisis: Sukhu Says Won't Resign, Vikramaditya Withdraws Resignation; BJP MLAs Expelled From Assembly

CM Sukhu To Resign? Here's What He Said

I am a warrior, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhi amid reports claiming that he has reportedly offered to resign foreseeing a possible rebellion by disgruntled Congress legislators who cross-voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha election on Tuesday.

Congress high command did not seek Sukhu's resignation, but the chief minister offered to quit of his own volition, an indiatoday.in report cited sources.

Reacting to such reports, Sukhu said: "There are reports in some media houses that the CM has resigned. I want to clarify that I haven't resigned. I am a warrior. We will prove our majority during the Budget Session. I also want to make it clear that the Congress government will complete its full 5-year term."

Neither has anyone asked for my resignation nor have I given my resignation to anyone, CM Sukhu said.