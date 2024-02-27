Rajya Sabha Elections: BJP Wins In UP and Himachal, Congress Majority In Karnataka | All Details

In Himachal Pradesh, despite having only 25 MLAs in the 68-member Assembly, the BJP won the lone Rajya Sabha seat, surprising the Congress. This unexpected win was credited to cross-voting by Congress MLAs and a favourable draw of lots.

Addressing a press conference in the state assembly premises, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “They were swearing loyalty to us till morning. Out of nine of them, 6 Congress MLAs cross-voted. They sold their integrity.”