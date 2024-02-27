Who Is Aaron Bushnell, The US Airman Who Set Self On Fire In Protest Over Gaza 'Genocide'

A U.S. airman died after setting himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington D.C. on Sunday, shouting "free Palestine."

Aaron Bushnell, 25, was taken to hospital after Secret Service officers extinguished the fire.

In video footage shot both before and during his self-immolation, Bushnell says that he will “no longer be complicit in genocide” and that he is “about to engage in an extreme act of protest – but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonisers is not extreme at all”.