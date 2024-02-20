US Uses Veto To Kill Gaza Ceasefire Resolution For The Third Time

In addition to an immediate ceasefire, the resolution demanded the quick release of all hostages, rejected the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians, called for unrestricted humanitarian access throughout Gaza, and reiterated calls for compliance with international law in protecting civilians. Without naming either party, it condemned “all acts of terrorism”.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield signalled on Saturday that the U.S. would veto the draft resolution over concerns it could jeopardise talks between the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Qatar that seek to broker a pause in the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"Any action this council takes right now should help, not hinder these sensitive, and ongoing negotiations. And we believe that the resolution on the table right now would, in fact, negatively impact those negotiations," Thomas-Greenfield told the council ahead of the vote.