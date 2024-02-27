'I Felt Truly At Home': French Journalist Vanessa Dougnac On Life In India Before She Was Asked To Leave

Vanessa Dougnac, who has been a practising journalist in India for 23 years and has always felt “a strong sense of belonging to this journalistic fraternity”, recently hit a roadblock when her working rights were revoked. She was given no reason or justification even after repeated requests.

She was also advised to change her profession to which she said, “But I am a journalist, a profession that I hold dear to my heart, and I cannot agree to give it up because of unproven accusations.”

Last month, Vanessa received a notice accusing her of writing articles that were "malicious", and harming "the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India". The notice, Vanessa said, required her to respond to why her Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card should not be cancelled.

And on February 16, Vanessa was forced to leave the country by the Indian authorities. In her public statement which she released while boarding her flight to Paris, she wrote, “I am writing these words in tears. Today, I am leaving India, the country where I came 25 years ago as a student, and where I have worked for 23 years as a journalist. The place where I married, raised my son, and which I call my home.”

It is believed that French president Emmanuel Macron raised Vanessa’s case with PM Narendra Modi during his Republic day visit but nothing came of the diplomatic talks.