Himachal Pradesh: Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh, Son Of Former CM, Resigns From Sukhu Cabinet

Vikramaditya Singh added: "I have always respected the leadership and the CM and contributed toward running the government with due discipline. I am not appreciating myself today. But I can tell you with 100% conviction that in the last one year as a minister in the Congress Government, we have supported the government with all our strength...There were from some quarters attempts to humiliate me in my functioning as a cabinet minister...I respect the CM but there has to be coordination among the Council of Ministers...This is a breach of trust, something that has led to where we are standing today..."

Vikramaditya Singh is an MLA from Shimla Rural.