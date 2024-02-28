Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi addresses a press conference after the later lost the election for the Rajya Sabha seat, in Shimla, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Photo: PTI

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi addresses a press conference after the later lost the election for the Rajya Sabha seat, in Shimla, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Photo: PTI