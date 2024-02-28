Trouble might be on the cards for the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, which lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state in the elections on Tuesday due to cross-voting. BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan on Tuesday won the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh, defeating ruling Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi, officials said.
A day after the Rajya Sabha contest tied at 34-34 votes, after which Mahajan was declared winner by draw of lots, the BJP has sought a test of strength for the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government of Himachal Pradesh.
This becomes a major jolt for the Congress which has 40 MLAs in the 68-member state assembly and claimed the support of the independents. The result made it clear that nine MLAs voted in favour of the BJP which was confident that Congress MLAs would exercise 'conscience vote'. At present, the BJP has 25 MLAs in the state assembly in which the majority mark is 35.
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis | What's Happening
CM Sukhu-Led Govt In Trouble? BJP Seeks Trust Vote
The Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, met Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday morning, seeking a test of strength for the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in the state Assembly.
The victory of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday in Himachal Pradesh, with the support of six Congress lawmakers and three independents previously backing the government, has fueled speculation that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu might have been reduced to a minority.
Himachal Pradesh is the only North Indian state with a Congress government.
The Congress candidate's defeat was expected to increase trouble of the Sukhu government as the annual budget for 2024-25 is to be passed in the state assembly on February 29 and proving his majority in the House would be a big challenge for him, with clear indications of a possible rebellion.
CM Sukhu Says Congress MLAs 'Abducted'
Nearly three hours after the polling – in which the Congress deployed a helicopter to fly an MLA into Shimla so that he could vote – Chief Minister Sukhu alleged that “five to six” Congress and independent MLAs had been “abducted” by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Haryana Police.
A video clip that appeared online purportedly showed some Himachal MLAs in about five cars outside a government guesthouse in BJP-ruled Haryana’s Panchkula – a familiar “resort politics” scene when a political party sequesters MLAs to prevent them from voting for the other side.
Congress MLA Ravi Thakur later on Tuesday dismissed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's claims that some party legislators were "kidnapped" and said he "can go anywhere" while referring to his visit to Haryana's Panchkula.
Replying to a question on floor test in Himachal assembly, he said, "In the interest of Himachal Pradesh and Lahaul and Spiti, we supported Harsh Mahajan ji so that we can get more budget (from the Centre)."
Congress Dispatches Hooda, Shivakumar to Defuse Crisis
Hours after six Congress MLAs voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, the party's top leadership reportedly swung into action to pacify the disgruntled lawmakers.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and K Shivakumar to engage with the six MLAs, who are learnt to be "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are seeking his replacement, a news agency PTI report mentioned.
According to sources, former Haryana chief minister Hooda and Karnataka deputy chief minister Shivakumar were supposed to reach Shimla early Wednesday to take stock of the situation as the Congress government in the state faces an existential crisis.
The six MLAs had left Shimla for Haryana on Tuesday after casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha polls. They are learnt to be in touch with the BJP, amid signs of a crisis engulfing the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.