Earlier in the day, Himachal Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur of the BJP met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and said that the "the Congress government has lost the moral right to stay in power". He had earlier said the majority of the MLAs were with the BJP.

"We have informed the Governor about what happened in the Assembly recently...We informed him about the behaviour of the Speaker towards the Opposition MLAs. In the Assembly, when we demanded division of vote during the financial bill, it was not allowed and the House was adjourned twice. After that, the way Marshal behaved with our MLAs was not right. MLAs were attacked by the Marshals. MLAs were injured, this has never happened in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan won the Rajya Sabha elections...Currently, the Congress government has lost the moral right to stay in power," said Thakur, as per ANI.

Thakur further said that Sukhu has already tendered his resignation but perhaps it is being withheld at the moment because of the intervention of the Congress party's central leadership.

"This government has lost all the moral rights to stay in power. As far as I have been informed, CM Sukhu has also presented his resignation inside the House. Maybe the high command has asked him I am not sure," said Thakur, as per ANI.

Separately, Thakur also said the Sukhu government does not have the majority and that's why 15 BJP MLAs have been suspended to pass the Budget with the reduced majority number.