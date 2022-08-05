Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Heavy Rainfall Leads To Waterlogging, Traffic Disruption In Parts Of Delhi

Traffic movement was affected in some parts of the city due to waterlogging. The minimum temperature in the city on Friday settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature settled four notches below normal at 30.4 degrees Celsius.

Weather: Traffic jam in Delhi due to rains Photo: PTI

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 8:50 pm

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday, bringing much-needed respite from humid conditions in the city but also led to waterlogging and traffic slowdown in some areas. Rainfall was reported in Saket, Malviya Nagar, Burari, GTB Nagar, East of Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Kailash Hills and central Delhi among other areas.

The Municipal Corporation Of Delhi (MCD) said it received complaints of waterlogging in Amar Colony, ITO, Dwarka, Mangolpuri, and Palla village. The civic body also received five complaints of uprooted trees in East of Kailash, Vasant Vihar, Uttam Nagar, Jahangirpuri and Raghubir Nagar.

Traffic movement was affected in some parts of the city due to waterlogging. "Traffic is affected in both the carriageways from Singhu Border towards Mukarba Chowk and vice-versa due to heavy waterlogging in front of Apple Mandi, Khampur Village and near Banku Rasoi respectively. Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The IMD said the Safdarjung observatory received 8.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, while the Palam observatory received 15.1 mm downpour. During the same time period, Ayanagar recorded 24.5 mm rainfall, Najafgarh 1.5 mm and Pusa 13 mm. No rainfall was recorded at the Pitampura observatory.

The minimum temperature in the city on Friday settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature settled four notches below normal at 30.4 degrees Celsius. The humidity level oscillated between 86 per cent and 92 per cent. The weather office has predicted cloudy skies with light rain for Saturday. The minimum and the maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 26 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

