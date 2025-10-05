Heavy Rain And Landslides Ravage Darjeeling, Iron Bridge Collapses, Several Feared Dead

Heavy rainfall in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district triggered landslides, killing at least six people and causing widespread damage.
The iron Dudhia bridge over the Balason River collapsed, disrupting road connectivity between Siliguri and Mirik and complicating rescue operations.
Authorities have deployed rescue teams, issued weather warnings, and are providing relief, but ongoing rain and difficult terrain are hindering efforts.
Torrential rainfall triggered devastating landslides across the Darjeeling district on Sunday, leaving several people dead and causing widespread damage. An iron bridge over the Balason River at Dudhia, connecting Siliguri and Mirik, gave way under the deluge, further compounding the crisis.
Local officials confirmed that at least six people have died in Mirik as a result of the landslides, though the full toll is expected to rise. The collapse of the Dudhia bridge has brought traffic between the two towns to a standstill, isolating communities and complicating rescue and relief operations.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the sub-Himalayan districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. On Sunday morning, the IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Alipurduar, with orange-level warnings in place for adjoining districts.
BJP MP Raju Bista, representing Darjeeling, expressed grief over the loss of life and infrastructure damage. He stated on social media that he is coordinating with local authorities and assessing the needs on the ground.
Rescue teams have been mobilised across affected areas to search for survivors, clear debris, and provide relief to displaced residents. The severed road connectivity and treacherous terrain, however, are hampering efforts.
As relief operations continue, local administrations are on high alert for further rain and possible secondary landslides. The scale of destruction to homes, roads, and bridges is expected to come into clearer focus in the days.