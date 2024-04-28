Heatwave Alert: IMD Extends Red Alert For West Bengal; Kerala, Mumbai Report Rising Temperatures

The Indian Meteorological Department has extended the red alert issued in West Bengal to seven other districts. Due to heatwave like conditions, East Midnapore, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, and Birbhum have been put under red alert till Wednesday.
Along with this red alert, IMD has issued an orange alert in Kolkata for a heatwave. Along with Kolkata, the orange alert has been extended to North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia, Murshidabad, and Nadia.
Maximum Temperatures Cross 45 Degree Celsius
As per the latest record by the IMD, Kalaikunda in West Bengal has recorded the highest temperature of 45.8 degree Celsius.
Advertisement
Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh reported 44.9 degrees while Angul in Odisha recorded 44.7 degree Celsius.
Heatwave Alert In Kerala, Maharashtra
The IMD has also issued a heatwave alert for Kerala and Maharashtra. In Kerala, the weather department has forecasted heatwave like conditions for Kollam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts of the state.
The alert in Kerala was issued in the wake of extreme heat. Based on the temperatures, the heat is expected to rise up to 41 degree Celsius in Palakkad and upto 40 degrees in Kollam and Thrissur.
In Maharashtra, IMD has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai. As per its forecast, Mumbai is expected to face a heatwave on Sunday and Monday, making this its second heatwave in two weeks.
Advertisement
With a yellow alert in Mumbai and Palghar, Thane has also been placed under a three-day heatwave warning till Monday.