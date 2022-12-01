Hanuman Chalisa Row: Mumbai Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against MP Navneet Rana, Her MLA Husband

Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
National

In connection with a case of resisting arrest and obstructing police personnel from performing their duties, Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were issued a bailable warrant by a special court in Mumbai on Thursday.

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 9:48 pm

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday issued a bailable warrant against Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana after they failed to appear before it in connection with a case of resisting arrest and obstructing police personnel from performing their duty.

In April this year, the Mumbai Police arrested the Ranas for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups" after their call for the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa outside the then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence triggered angry protests by Shiv Sena workers.

Special Judge R N Rokade issued the bailable warrants after noting that the duo had failed to appear before it under the charge sheet filed in the case by the police.

The couple would now have to appear before the court on December 14 and get the warrants cancelled after paying a sum of Rs 5,000 each. If they fail to do so then the court would issue a non-bailable warrant.

 The Rana couple had to appear before the special court on October 1. When they did not, the court gave them a second chance and directed them to appear before it on November 11. However, they did not appear then too.

On Thursday, when the matter was to be heard the couple failed to appear following which the court issued the bailable warrants.

