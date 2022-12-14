Gurugram Couple Booked For Sexually Exploiting Adopted Children

A couple here have been booked for allegedly sexually exploiting two minor siblings they had adopted through a Kolkata-based organisation for over nearly three months before sending them back, police said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light during a medical examination of the children, they said. A complaint was lodged in the matter by Deepak Sinha on behalf of the Indian Society for Rehabilitation at Rabindra Sarobar police station in Kolkata on November 29, the police said. Nitin Sharma and his wife, residents of Sector 10, Gurugram, had adopted a 2-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother from Kolkata on March 30. However, they left the children back in Kolkata on July 12, according to the complaint.

Before sending the two siblings back to the shelter home where they were staying prior to the adoption, their medical examination was conducted by a board of doctors. In the medical examination, it was found that the children had been sexually exploited, Sinha alleged in the complaint. On the basis of the complaint, a zero FIR was registered at Rabindra Sarobar police station and the case file was sent to the Gurugram police, the police said. An FIR under sections 354 (molestation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act was registered against the accused couple at Sector 10 A police station here on December 9, they said.

"We are awaiting some information from the Kolkata police. The accused will be nabbed soon," Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumari said.