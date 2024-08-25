National

Gujarat: Daughters Fulfill Their Father’s Wish Organ Donation Wish, Help 3 Souls To Survive

Gujarat: The 62-year-old man’s daughters Dr Kinnari Vala, a nephrologist, and Dr Ekta Chandarana, an oncologist, made the decision to donate their father's organs.

Photo: PTI
The family of a 62-year-old man have fulfilled their father’s wish to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead by doctors at a hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Two daughters of the man, who are both doctors took the decision as their father expressed his desire to donate his organs on World Kidney Day.

The man, identified as Bhagwan Bhai Vala, suffered a brain haemorrhage following a severe head injury caused by a fall at his shop on August 21, reported India Today.

As per the report, despite undergoing emergency surgery, doctors at a private hospital found it impossible to save him due to extensive bleeding in the brain.

Later, he was declared brain-dead.

However, before his death Bhagwan Bhai had expressed his desire to donate his organs.

Fulfilling his father’s wish, Bhagwan Bhai’s daughters Dr Kinnari Vala, a nephrologist, and Dr Ekta Chandarana, an oncologist, made the decision to donate their father's organs.

The report stated Bhagwan Bhai’s kidneys and liver were subsequently transplanted into three individuals, giving them a second chance at life.

"After the surgery, there was no improvement in my father's condition. When he was declared brain-dead, we discussed organ donation with our family. We believed that instead of letting his organs perish, they could save others in need. My father had expressed his desire to donate his organs on World Kidney Day, so we made the decision to fulfil his wish," Dr Kinnari Vala was quoted as saying.

"As a nephrologist, I have seen the joy it brings to families when a loved one receives a life-saving transplant. My father dedicated his life to helping others, and even in death, he has given new life to three people," she added, as per the report.

Bhagwan Bhai's kidneys were transplanted into a 40-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, while his liver was given to a 43-year-old man, the report mentioned.

