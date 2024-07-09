National

Delhi: Organ Racket Busted, Police Arrests Doctor And 6 Others; Bangladesh Link Surfaces | Details Inside

The arrested woman doctor, allegedly associated with the organ transplant racket, is currently working as a kidney transplant surgeon in a well-known hospital in southeast Delhi. It has been revealed that she is closely associated with two to three hospitals. According to police, the organ trafficking racket has been running across Bangladesh and the Delhi-NCR region.

PTI
Delhi Police with the ones accused of running organ transplant racket on Tuesday. Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday took into custody seven people, including a doctor in connection with an alleged organ transplant racket running across Bangladesh and the Delhi-NCR region, officials privy to the development said.

It has been told that acting on a tip-off, Delhi Police has been working on the case for two months. Investigation so far has revealed that the majority of the donors and recipients are from Bangladesh and they are brought to India based on the fake documents for the surgeries.

Cardiology Professor arrested for taking bribes from medical equipment suppliers to use their products and stents | - File Photo
New Delhi: CBI Busts Bribery Racket At RML Hospital; Nine, Including Two Cardiologists, Arrested

BY PTI

Delhi organ rackeet busted: What did the police say?

Commenting on the notable development, Delhi Police Commissioner Amit Goel, said that the ‘mastermind’ as well as all the others associated with the racket are suspected of having links with Bangladesh.

In a statement, DCP Goel said, “We have arrested a person named Russell, who used to arrange patients and donors, and a female doctor involved in the transplant has also been arrested.”

“They used to charge ₹25-30 lakh for each transplant”, he further added.

A representative image of a hospital bed. - null
Explained: Govt Removes Age Bracket For Organ Transplantation In New Policy, All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Web Desk

Delhi organ racket busted: About the arrested doctor

The arrested woman doctor is currently working as a kidney transplant surgeon in a well-known hospital in southeast Delhi. It has been revealed that she has a close association with two to three hospitals.

The doctor has allegedly been involved in surgeries of some people from Bangladesh between 2021 and 2023, the officials said.

“Her role in this case was that she was facilitating organ transplants even when she was aware that the donor and receiver were not blood relations, making her part of the conspiracy,” DCP Goel said.

8-year-old boy cremated with full state honours in Odisha - null
Odisha: 8-Year-Old Boy, Whose Organs Were Donated After Death, Cremated With Full State Honours

BY PTI

Besides the doctor, police also took into custody an assistant of the doctor and five others, including three Bangladeshi nationals.

About organ donation law in India

India's Transplantation of Human Organs Act (2014) allows organ donations only from an individual sharing an immediate blood relation such as parents and siblings.

The act prohibits any Indian living donor from donating their organs to a foreign recipient unless they are a close relative of the recipient. Furthermore, the donation can only take place when a senior member of the recipient's embassy certifies the relation between them and the donor for it to be valid for transplant.

These cases are also considered only if there is no Indian patient eligible for the organ donation.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  2. ICC Player Of The Month For June: Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana Earn 'Special Honour'
  3. England Vs West Indies, Lord's Cricket Ground Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 1st Test Match?
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Yashasvi Jaiswal Or Abhishek Sharma - Who Makes Way To Top Order?
  5. James Anderson Retirement: England Star Bowler's Career Stats And Achievements Ahead Of Lord's Test
Football News
  1. Wales Football: Craig Bellamy Succeeds Rob Page As New Men's Team Manager
  2. Serie A: Togetherness Will Ensure Juventus Success, Says New Manager Thiago Motta
  3. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Lionel Messi Fit To Play, Says ARG Coach Scaloni
  4. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Jesse Marsch Eager To Show Off CAN's Growth
  5. India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, QF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, QF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Who Plays Whom And How To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Talks With Putin, PM Modi Says 'Heart-Wrenching To See Innocent Die In Conflicts'
  2. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: 'Can Imagine Pain,' Says PM In Terror Attack In Moscow
  3. Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of ED Chargesheet Calling Kejriwal 'Kingpin'; AAP Alleges 'Big Conspiracy' By BJP
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Son Of Shinde Sena Leader Mihir Shah Arrested
  5. Same-Sex Marriage Petitions: A Chance For Supreme Court To Review Its Verdict?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin On People Finding First Half Of The Film 'Slow': It's Very Valid
  2. Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Shooting For Dad David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com This Week: Report
  3. BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes After Vaping Video Goes Viral On Social Media, Agency Issues A Statement
  4. From The Cast To Dose Of Dil, Dosti And Drama, 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Netflix’s 'Wild Wild Punjab’
  5. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Singh Sodhi Opens Up About His Disappearance: Was Very Disturbed
US News
  1. Alert: New Cyberattack Targets iPhone Users. Here's What You Need To Know
  2. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  3. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
  4. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  5. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
World News
  1. Pakistan: PM Sharif Urges Int'l Community To Recognise ‘Burden Of Afghan Refugees’ In Meeting With UNHCR Chief
  2. Alert: New Cyberattack Targets iPhone Users. Here's What You Need To Know
  3. After Barcelona Protests, Italy's Sicily Is Turning Away Tourists | Here's Why
  4. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  5. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia After ANI's Plea
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: 'Can Imagine Pain,' Says PM In Terror Attack In Moscow
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru