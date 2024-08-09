National

Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held

The officer said a group of six construction workers tied the victims - Jayesh and Sanjay - and thrashed them, adding that the former died on the spot and the latter succumbed to injuries in the government hospital in Rajpipla this morning

Statue of unity lynching case
Statue of Unity: Tribals Demand To Revoke New Act Allowing Land Acquisition Photo: File image
Two tribals were allegedly lynched by a group of six workers for stealing metal scrap at the site of the under-construction 'Tribal Museum' near the Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district.

The incident took place on the night of August 6 and the deceased have been identified as Jayesh Tadvi, a resident of Kevadia and Sanjay Tadvi of nearby Gabhan village, news agency PTI quoted Narmada Superintendent of Police Prashant Sumbe as saying.

The officer said a group of six construction workers tied Jayesh and Sanjay and thrashed them, adding that the former died on the spot and the latter succumbed to injuries in the government hospital in Rajpipla this morning

"As per Sanjay Tadvi's dying declaration, he and Jayesh were farm labourers and entered the construction site during the night hoping to steal some metal scrap to sell. They were caught and then beaten up. We have arrested the six persons allegedly involved in the case. They have been charged with murder," the SP said.

Those arrested for murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) comprise Ahmedabad-resident Margish Hirmara, Uttar Pradesh native Dipu Yadav, Umesh Gupta hailing from Bihar, Deval Patel from Gandhinagar as well as Shailesh Taviyad and Vanraj Taviyad, both from Panchmahal district, the official said.

Meanwhile, Chaitar Vasava, AAP MLA from Dediapada, called for a 'bandh' in Garudeshwar taluka on Friday. He also entered into a heated exchange with local police at the hospital demanding that the owner of the construction agency be named in the FIR.

Mansukh Vasava, BJP MP of neighbouring Bharuch seat, said the company has already paid Rs 20 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

In 2019, the Centre gave its approval to build a 'Museum for Tribal Freedom Fighters' near the Statue of Unity to commemorate the contribution of tribals in the freedom struggle.

