The tricolor will be hoisted atop more than 20 crore houses across the country for three days next month under the central government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, according to an official statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations of the campaign, to be carried out under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', with chief ministers of states and lieutenant governors, and administrators of Union Territories on Sunday, it said. As part of the program, the tricolor will be flown atop the houses from August 13 to 15 through public participation while government and private establishments will also be involved, the statement said.

Over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India. It will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, it said. According to the statement, Shah said that from July 22, the national flag should appear on the homepage of all state government websites while citizens should also be encouraged to display the tricolor on their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social media accounts.

People should also take a selfie with the tricolor and upload it on the website of the culture ministry, Shah said. 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a matter of pride for every citizen and during the last 75 years of Independence, not only have India's democratic roots deepened but the country is well placed in the global perspective from the developmental point of view.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in a new way and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will take the spirit of patriotism to the highest level, the statement said. Shah said the success of the program cannot be achieved only by an idea or through appeals to the people but must be taken to the people through the participation of the central and state governments.

'Prabhat Pheris' was a very important part of the country's freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi and therefore political parties, government institutions, NGOs and cooperatives should make 'Prabhat Pheris' successful in their areas, the statement said. When children, the elderly, youth, and teenagers together sing praise to Mother India and take out 'Prabhat Pheris' in villages with the tricolor in hand, then the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program will be successful on its own, it said.

The campaign would be promoted through advertisements by state governments and chief ministers would request TV channels and local channels, and then they would also take this forward through small programs. This should be propagated through cooperative societies in villages and also through PSUs and the authorities should use all publicity means so that everyone joins this program, the statement said.

The central government has made arrangements for the production of three types of flags and they will be available at post offices and people would also be able to buy the tricolor online, it said.