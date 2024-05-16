National

Geeta, Hearing And Speech Impaired Woman Brought Home From Pakistan, To Appear For Class 8 Exam

The application of 33-year-old Geeta has been approved, allowing her to appear for the examination starting next week, the official of the board said on Thursday

Geeta, Hearing And Speech Impaired Woman Brought Home From Pakistan, To Appear For Class 8 Exam
info_icon

Geeta, a hearing and speech impaired woman who returned to India from Pakistan in 2015, is all set to appear for her Class 8 examination to be conducted by the Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board, an official said.

The application of 33-year-old Geeta has been approved, allowing her to appear for the examination starting next week, the official of the board said on Thursday.

"While approving Geeta's application, we have allowed her to appear for Class 8 examination and she will get her admit card soon," Director of the State Open School Education Board Prabhat Raj Tiwari told PTI.

The Class 8 examination conducted by the State Open School Education Board will begin on May 21 and conclude on May 28, officials said.

Anand Service Society, an Indore-based NGO, has been helping Geeta to appear for the Class 8 exams, its secretary Gyanendra Purohit said.

Geeta's real name is Radha and she currently lives in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district with her mother Meena Pandhare, he said.

After returning to India from Pakistan, Geeta stayed in Indore for nearly five years. She cleared Class 5 exam in 2020, but she could not go ahead with further studies due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons, Purohit said.

Citing his video call interaction with Geeta using gestures, he said that she wants to become financially independent by studying.

"If Geeta clears Class 8 exam, she can become eligible for government recruitment for Class IV employees under the quota for persons with disability," he said.

Geeta is preparing for her Class 8th exam with the help of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-based NGO Progressive Life Centre, Purohit said.

Purohit's wife and sign language expert Monica Purohit is also preparing Geeta for the exam through online classes.

"Geeta is diligently preparing for her Class 8 exams. Though she is facing some difficulties in Hindi and Sanskrit, I am sure she will overcome these difficulties through her perseverance." Monica Purohit said.

According to officials, Geeta's age is estimated to be 33 years. She had crossed over to Pakistan nearly 23 years ago after accidentally boarding a train as a child. She was found sitting alone on the Samjhauta Express at the Lahore railway station by Pakistan Rangers.

The deaf and mute girl was adopted by Bilquis Edhi of Pakistan's social organisation named Edhi Foundation and kept with her in Karachi.

It was due to the special efforts of the then external affairs minister late Sushma Swaraj that Geeta could return to India on October 26, 2015. The next day, she was sent to the residential complex of an NGO in Indore. Geeta has been living in Maharashtra after relocating to her family in the state in 2021.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Geeta, Hearing And Speech Impaired Woman Brought Home From Pakistan, To Appear For Class 8 Exam
  2. Chhattisgarh Top Cop Urges Google To Take Action Over Bogus Customer Care Numbers
  3. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: NCW Summons Arvind Kejriwal's Close Aide Bibhav On May 17
  4. Arrested J'khand Minister Alamgir Alam Remanded To 6-Day ED Custody
  5. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Ex-ATC Manager & Wife Among 16 Dead, Rescue Op Ends; Owner On The Run
Entertainment News
  1. 'Heeramandi' Actor Jason Shah On His Break-Up With Anusha Dandekar: Didn’t Really Understand Me
  2. Richa Soni Is Eager To Play Evil Villain Who Is ‘Psychotic And Malicious’
  3. All Eyes Are On Francis Ford Coppola In Cannes. Sound Familiar?
  4. Cannes 2024: Rajpal Yadav Makes His Debut With 'Kaam Chalu Hai' Director Palaash Muchhal
  5. Janhvi Kapoor Shares Karan Johar's Message For 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestant
Sports News
  1. NBA: LeBron James Attends Draft Combine To Watch Son Bronny Play
  2. Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement: A Look Back At His Remarkable Sporting Career And Goals - In Pics
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Soak In Chhetri's Retirement Announcement; Badminton Eyes Shift Towards Thailand
  4. FA Cup Final, Manchester Derby: Erik Ten Hag Vows To Bring Trophy Back To Old Trafford
  5. RCB's Virat Kohli Opens Up On Living Life On Regret-Free Retirement Lane
World News
  1. Fire At A Residential Building In Germany Leaves 3 People Dead And 2 With Grave Injuries
  2. 'India Reaching Moon, Children Falling In Gutter Here': Pak Lawmaker's Speech Goes Viral | LISTEN IN
  3. Slovakia PM Fico 'Not In Life-Threatening Condition'; Assassination Attempt Caught On Cam
  4. France Declares Emergency In Island Protesting Over A Vote Held 17,000 KMs Away | Here's Why
  5. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Place Fake Bloody Corpses At Home Of University Of Michigan Official
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup