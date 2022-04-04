Fresh Militant Attack Leaves Kashmiri Pandit Injured In J&K’s Shopian, Kashmir Witness Series Of Attacks On Monday

Terrorists fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper and injured him in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The man, identified as Bal Krishnan of Chotigam village in Shopian, suffered injuries in his hand and leg. He was taken to an Army hospital in Srinagar where doctors stated his condition to be stable.

Officials said Army and police personnel rushed to the village on receiving the information about the attack on the Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper.

Earlier, CRPF personnel was killed and another injured in a militant attack in the Maisuma area of Srinagar.

They said terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel at Maisuma, resulting in injuries to two jawans.

The injured personnel were rushed to SMHS Hospital, the officials said, adding one of them was declared dead on arrival while the other was undergoing treatment.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to track down the assailants, they said.

Earlier in the day, two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were injured in an attack by militants in Pulwama district.(With PTI inputs)