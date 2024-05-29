Free Ration Leaving People With More Food Than They Can Consume: Rajnath

"We do not accept any practice that hurts the honour of our sisters and daughters. We act without caring about votes,” he said. Singh also said after the elections, people should look forward to greater welfare measures from the Modi government, and remarked: “People from all social segments, if they are more than 70 years of age, will be made eligible for free medical treatment under Ayushman scheme. You never know, Modi may approve it in the first cabinet meeting itself”.