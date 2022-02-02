Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Forty-Two MLAs Wanted Me To Be Punjab CM After Amarinder's Exit: Jakhar

Jakhar could be heard saying this in a video -- that has surfaced online -- while addressing a gathering in Abohar on Tuesday.

Forty-Two MLAs Wanted Me To Be Punjab CM After Amarinder's Exit: Jakhar
Former Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 6:01 pm

Senior Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar has claimed that 42 MLAs wanted him to be the chief minister of the state after the unceremonious exit of Amarinder Singh last year.

Jakhar's nephew Sandeep Jakhar is contesting the Punjab assembly polls as a Congress candidate from the Abohar seat. Sunil Jakhar was among the front runners for the chief ministerial post. But the party preferred Charanjit Singh Channi, who became the first chief minister of Punjab from the Scheduled Caste community.

Related stories

Punjab Polls: 931 Candidates File Nominations On Last Day

AAP In Punjab Slams Union Budget 2022-23, BJP Hails It

Only PLC-BJP Can Ensure Level Of Security That Punjab Needs: Amarinder

“Forty-two votes went for Sunil (Jakhar), 16 for Sukhjinder Randhawa, 12 votes for Maharani Preneet Kaur (Amarinder Singh's wife and Patiala MP), six votes for Navjot Singh Sidhu and two votes for (Charanjit Singh) Channi,” Jakhar said.

He also said he even declined the post of deputy chief minister offered by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to him. “Forty-two MLAs voted for me despite the fact that I was nothing at that time. I was not even PPCC president,” Jakhar said, pointing out that the party had sought to know from the MLAs whom they wanted to be the chief minister after the exit of Amarinder Singh.

“Seventy-nine MLAs were called up to know whom they wanted to be the CM. Sunil was not even an MLA,” he added. Amarinder Singh was made to resign as the chief minister by the Congress amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The chances of Jakhar becoming the chief minister were scuttled after the statement of senior Congress leader Ambika Soni who had said the party should go with a Sikh face. Charanjit Singh Channi, who replaced Amarinder Singh last year, is the first chief minister of Punjab from the Scheduled Caste community.

On January 27, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had announced at a virtual rally that the party would go with a chief ministerial face in the Punjab elections. Over the past several weeks, Channi and state Congress chief Sidhu have, directly or indirectly, made a case for themselves to be declared as the party's chief ministerial candidate.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Punjab CM Congress Leader Punjab Assembly Polls Schedule Cast MLA
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

Milk Tanker Crushes Woman To Death In MP

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir

Prisoner Found Hanging In Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail

UP Election 2022: Narendra Modi Only PM Who Has Been ‘So Sensitive’ To Farmer Issues: Rajnath Singh At Lakhmipur Kheri

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj