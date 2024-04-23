The discovery of high levels of an artificial sweetener in certain cake samples have been reported by health officials that were collected from a bakery located in Patiala, Punjab. This bakery had earlier provided the birthday cake for a 10-year-old girl who passed away after consuming it.
Vijay Jindal, the District Health Officer, reported that four cake samples were tested from the bakery, and two of them were discovered to have high levels of saccharin, an artificial sweetener.
What did the forensic reports say?
Vijay Jindal explained that the forensic analysis of the cake consumed by Manvi and her sister has not been completed yet.
However, tests on other samples taken from the bakery that produced the cake revealed elevated levels of artificial sweeteners.
These samples were obtained after a raid was carried out subsequent to Manvi's passing.
Jindal also stated that the court will be apprised of the results of the cake samples, and measures will be taken against the bakery.
What is saccharin? Is it poisonous?
Saccharin is frequently used as a sugar alternative in commercial items especially like bakeries.
But excessive amounts of the substance can lead to stomach issues.
The report of the cake samples have been released nearly a month following the passing of a 10-year-old girl in Patiala due to suspected food poisoning, after consuming her birthday cake.
As per her family, both the girl, Manvi, and her sister along with the family became unwell the night of her birthday celebration, after consuming the cake that was purchased through an online order.
The sisters reportedly started vomiting blood and Manvi was rushed to the hospital for medical assistance after losing consciousness but succumbed soon after.
The victim's family filed an FIR against the bakery after her death.